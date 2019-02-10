Corruption does not invest in the future, it kills the future” – Akinwumi Adesina, at World Peace Summit of Global leaders

“We are working hard with governments to improve transparency, governance, accountability and project delivery across the continent. Corruption does not invest in the future, it kills the future,” Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) said at the World Peace Summit of Global Leaders. According to the World Economic Forum, an estimated $116 […]

