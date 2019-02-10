Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Corruption does not invest in the future, it kills the future” – Akinwumi Adesina, at World Peace Summit of Global leaders


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


“We are working hard with governments to improve transparency, governance, accountability and project delivery across the continent. Corruption does not invest in the future, it kills the future,” Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) said at the World Peace Summit of Global Leaders. According to the World Economic Forum, an estimated $116 […]

“We are working hard with governments to improve transparency, governance, accountability and project deliver...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/02/2019

Tchad : l'obligation de serment des agents de police judiciaire sera inscrite dans la loi

Tchad : l'obligation de serment des agents de police judiciaire sera inscrite dans la loi

Tchad : la société civile dénonce une “ingérence flagrante” de Paris Tchad : la société civile dénonce une “ingérence flagrante” de Paris 08/02/2019

Populaires

Le Tchad veut juger les rebelles capturés pour terrorisme

09/02/2019

Le RDP se dit inquiet des récurrentes et graves menaces sur la stabilité du Tchad

09/02/2019

Tchad : le MPS appelle à la "dissolution pure et simple des partis subversifs"

09/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad-Israël : que pensent les tchadiens du rétablissement des relations diplomatiques ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ?

Centrafrique : le huitième accord de paix Centrafrique : le huitième accord de paix 05/02/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.