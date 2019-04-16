Cyclone-affected communities in Zimbabwe being vaccinated against cholera

An oral cholera vaccine (OCV) campaign targeting some 487 825 people began Tuesday in Zimbabwe in the two districts most affected by cyclone Idai. During the campaign all residents of Chimanimani and Chipinge districts aged 12 months and older will receive the vaccine to protect them against cholera. While there have been no reported cases […]

