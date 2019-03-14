Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

DRC: Release of prisoners of conscience first step towards restoring human rights


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Following last night’s presidential pardon of about 700 people, including many detained solely for expressing their political views or participating in peaceful protests over the period 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2018, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes Sarah Jackson said: “President Tshisekedi’s decision to pardon prisoners […]

Following last night’s presidential pardon of about 700 people, including many detained solely for expressi...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Jeudi 14 Mars 2019 - 21:28 7 accords franco-éthiopiens signés

Jeudi 14 Mars 2019 - 21:28 Seven franco-ethiopian agreements signed

Jeudi 14 Mars 2019 - 21:13 L’Ambassadeur Hammer visite l’est de la République démocratique du Congo (RDC)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 14/03/2019

Tchad : le Gouvernement se penche sur la déontologie à la gendarmerie et à la garde nomade

Tchad : le Gouvernement se penche sur la déontologie à la gendarmerie et à la garde nomade

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 14 mars 2019 Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 14 mars 2019 14/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : compte rendu du conseil des ministres du 14 mars 2019

14/03/2019

Tchad : Tigo racheté par Maroc Télécom

14/03/2019

Tchad : le Gouvernement se penche sur la déontologie à la gendarmerie et à la garde nomade

14/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un Festival avec les 12 provinces et 5 pays pour valoriser le tourisme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/03/2019 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! 12/03/2019 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui