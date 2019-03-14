DRC: Release of prisoners of conscience first step towards restoring human rights

Following last night’s presidential pardon of about 700 people, including many detained solely for expressing their political views or participating in peaceful protests over the period 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2018, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes Sarah Jackson said: “President Tshisekedi’s decision to pardon prisoners […]

