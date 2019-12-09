Dayimani excited to join Blitzboks tournament squad

Hacjivah Dayimani plans well for most things in life, so it was not that unexpected when his phone rang and he received the message to join the Blitzbok squad for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens, but when it became reality, the Emirates Lions looseforward went blank. “I was so excited when I saw that, I […]

Hacjivah Dayimani plans well for most things in life, so it was not that unexpected when his phone rang and he received the message to join the Blitzbok squad for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens,...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...