Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s President H.E Félix Tshisekedi confirmed to deliver the keynote address a t Mining Indaba Virtual


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2020


Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (www.MiningIndaba.com), part of Hyve Group Plc is delighted to announce the first line-up of keynote speakers for Mining Indaba Virtual, which will be held on 2-3 February 2021. Mining Indaba is renowned for offering a high calibre of speakers, and 2021 is no exception. The organisers are extremely […]

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (www.MiningIndaba.com), part of Hyve Group Plc is d...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter