Democratic Republic of Congo conducts national consultation on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

By establishing a single market of 1.2 billion individuals representing $ 2.5 trillion of cumulative GDP, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is an important lever to increase the production capacity of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and unlock its commercial potential. It also offers the prospect of generating higher value-added processing opportunities […]

By establishing a single market of 1.2 billion individuals representing $ 2.5 trillion of cumulative GDP, the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...