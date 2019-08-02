Democratic Republic of the Congo: Expanded humanitarian response critical to ending Ebola outbreak says International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

A year on, the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) continues to spread into new areas across North Kivu and Ituri. An average of 13 new cases are reported daily, in the last three months, as insecurity, community resistance and massive unmet humanitarian needs continue to hamper the international response. […]

