Democratic Republic of the Congo celebrates end of 11th Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak

The Minister of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), H.E. Dr Eteni Longondo, today declared an end to the 11th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the North-Western Province (Equateur) of the country, five months after the outbreak began. “The ability of the DRC Government and partners to quickly and effectively bring an […]

