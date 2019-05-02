Democratic Republic of the Congo’s human rights record to be reviewed by Universal Periodic Review

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s human rights record will be examined by the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the third time on Tuesday, 7 May 2019 in a meeting that will be [webcast live](http://webtv.un.org/). The Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the 14 States to be […]
The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s human rights record will be examined by the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for t...
The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s human rights record will be examined by the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for t...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...