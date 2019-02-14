Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Des leaders du secteur privé africain prennent l’initiative de transformer les soins de santé en Afrique, av ec l’appui de chefs d’État africains


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


GBCHealth ([www.GBCHealth.org](http://www.gbchealth.org/)), la Fondation Aliko Dangote (www.Dangote.com/foundation) et la Commission économique des Nations unies pour l’Afrique ([www.UNECA.org](http://www.uneca.org/)), ont organisé conjointement le premier Forum Africa Business: Health Forum ([www.AfricaBusinessHealthForum.com](http://www.africabusinesshealthforum.com/)), en marge du 32e Sommet… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/african-private-sector-leaders-take-the-lead-to-rewrit...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/02/2019

Tchad : "l’heure de la vendetta est terminée", Idriss Déby

Tchad : "l’heure de la vendetta est terminée", Idriss Déby

Tchad : "le MPS fait l’apologie de la violence", selon le parti USPR Tchad : "le MPS fait l’apologie de la violence", selon le parti USPR 13/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des marches de soutien à l'armée dans le pays

14/02/2019

Tchad : deux chefs de canton réhabilités dans leurs fonctions

14/02/2019

Tchad : le prix du sang ne doit pas effacer la justice pénale

14/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad-Israël : que pensent les tchadiens du rétablissement des relations diplomatiques ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections

Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches Le changement de statut des diplômés étrangers : règles et démarches 30/01/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil