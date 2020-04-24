Despite COVID-19 challenges, Uganda receives Polio and Pentavalent Vaccines

Uganda has today received 3,842,000 doses of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) to support ongoing routine immunization services throughout the country. The bivalent oral polio vaccines procured by UNICEF, with funding from the Government of Uganda, arrived at Entebbe International Airport via an Emirates Airline cargo flight. The doses, which will last for six months, […]

