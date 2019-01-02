Alwihda Info
Different tasks, one common objective: The EU putting civil-military cooperation in practise in the Horn of Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Horn of Africa is an area of intensive maritime trade, as well as a centre of migratory routes towards Europe. For the EU, cooperation with the regional countries leading to more security and stability is thus of great importance. This is why the EU deploys a naval military operation off the coast of Somalia […]



