Digitalization inspires a sustainable business opportunity in Alexandra Township

The Digital Transformation of enterprise and society is changing the way people work and how we function. Siemens (https://www.Siemens.com) is leading the charge in embracing digitalization to make a positive impact in society. Partnership with Legae Larona, 100% Black owned Women Enterprise, to create proudly South Africa merchandise using a data visualization of Alexandra. Data […]

The Digital Transformation of enterprise and society is changing the way people work and how we function....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...