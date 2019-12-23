Direct flights to St Helena Island from Cape Town

If you have always dreamt to visit St Helena Island in the South Atlantic Ocean, a direct flight from Cape Town is open from December 3 to February 25 (2020). More flights are also available from Johannesburg all year round. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the stunning landscapes of the island and learn more […]

If you have always dreamt to visit St Helena Island in the South Atlantic Ocean, a direct flight from Cape Town is open from December 3 to February 25 (2020). More flights...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...