ENGIE acquires Mobisol and becomes market leader in the off-grid solar in Africa

ENGIE (www.ENGIE.com) expands its decentralized energy offering in Africa through the acquisition of Mobisol, a pioneer of off-grid solar solutions. Founded in 2011, the company employs over 500 people as well as approximately 1,200 contractors. Mobisol has operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, and Kenya and has installed more than 150,000 solar home systems, providing clean and […]

