EU NAVFOR Somalia, Operation Atalanta in the European Union Open Day in Mogadishu


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


EU Open day event, celebrated last week in Mogadishu, was an important meeting for EU NAVFOR’s Operation Atalanta. The celebration had the presence of the Operation Atalanta’s Deputy Commander, Rear Admiral Marc Aussedat, and its Force Commander, Rear Admiral Ricardo A. Hernández, who joined a ceremony chaired by the European Union-EU Delegation to Somalia. EU […]

