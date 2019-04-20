EU endeavours to bridge people through art

Convinced of the power of art to unite, the EU Delegation to the African Union is organising a series of activities bringing together culture shapers from across Europe and Africa. ‘MAISHA – Afro-European Music Experiment’ will kick off on 25 April 2019 with 12 musicians with 10 different European and African nationalities. Throughout a two-week […]

