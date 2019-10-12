EU provides extra €9 million to support FAO’s work promoting nature-friendly agricultural practices in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific

European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, and Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Qu Dongyu, today signed a new agreement which will see the EU provide an additional €9 million to support the UN agency’s work in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific. In particular, the funding will boost the […]

