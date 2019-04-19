Alwihda Info
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated debut $450 million Eurobond oversubscribed


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI (www.Ecobank.com), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised $450 million in its debut Eurobond which was oversubscribed. The Global Offering is a 5-year unsecured note (144A/RegS) listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The bond matures in April […]

