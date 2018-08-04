









English News Editorial: No way for US to swear China by calling white black

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 5 Août 2018 modifié le 5 Août 2018 - 15:48

People’s Daily/Global Times White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on Wednesday fabricated a new blame on China by accusing the latter of stalling efforts to resolve the escalating trade disputes.



“The ball is in China's court”, and it is China that does not want to make a deal and is holding the game up, Kudlow claimed, adding that China could put an end to the US tariffs “this afternoon” by providing a more satisfactory approach. His words, calling white black, cannot hold water at all.



The optimistic White House adviser also claimed that America’s gross domestic product could even rise above 4 percent for one or two quarters.



Apparently Kudlow has lost his mind to the extent of believing that Washington could control anyone’s thoughts and make them fully believe its words.



It is known to all that China has engaged in four rounds of economic talks with the US, and a joint statement was also released by both sides on May 19 based on bilateral consensus on strengthening trade and economic cooperation, and avoiding a trade war.



But Washington later abruptly betrayed the consensus and insisted on fighting a trade war with China. The US should take full responsibility for the collapse in negotiations as the Donald Trump administration is globally known for going back on its words and breaking promises.



It was the US that started the trade war against China and now it lays the blame on the latter. In China we have a metaphor to perfectly describe such behavior which goes “building chastity memorial arch to belie the truth of being a bitch”, which means one does a full record of bad things, but hopes to get a good reputation.



Kudlow wants China to give in to the US' tactics. In his illusion, the talks should be nothing but formalities and Beijing should make compromises to all of the requests from the US.



Washington had already displayed its absolute authority in sanction charges against Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corporation, making the latter accept the fines, reshuffle its board of directors and report business activities to the US. It’s justified to predict that the US probably wants to do the same to the whole China.



But ZTE, which is severely subjected to the US, cannot represent China. China has strong capability and willpower to take countermeasures against the unfair doings of the US.



The country is determined to accept the challenges from the latter and is mentally prepared for the possibility that the trade war may last for a long time. Under no circumstance will China accept the humiliating terms to end the war.



Kudlow propagated a bright prospect of the American economy, while we see it a kind of tactics to cheer up US public opinion. The US economy is currently running well in a state of inertia, but the rising momentum is in a periodic cycle and the recovery will soon come to an end.



With a population of only 300 million, the US saw its market intensively exploited during industrialization. Its future lies in the world, in which China is its largest potential market. The present economic growth of the US is a periodical rise among the fluctuations and is a hard-earned recovery. Losing the Chinese market, the US economy will not prosper.



China’s massive market and inexhaustible potentials are our biggest source of confidence. The country’s annual sales of automobiles and mobile phones have far exceeded that of the US and more products will see higher sales than their American counterparts in the future. Losing the Chinese market, more leading American companies will be replaced on the elite list.



In the trade war, the US has seriously overestimated its own advantages, underestimated China’s willpower and misjudged the world’s reaction toward the trade war. Sooner or later, Washington will feel the embarrassment it created through slapping a trade war against China and the world after failing to intimidate the two.



The trade war will never earn President Trump a good reputation, and instead, it will be remembered as a stain on his political career.



The trade war now exerts primarily mental impacts as it has just begun. Gradually, the trade war will cause pain to economies concerned, but it’s hard to predict what kind of negative effects it will create. China is fully prepared and is confident that it will overcome all difficulties coming along in the trade war it was invoked against.



It is out of Washington’s concern how China will get through the difficult period and expand domestic market in order to mitigate losses caused by the trade war. We suggest the US to focus on healing its own pain and China will fight back at the US with equal pain it was inflicted upon.



（People’s Daily/Global Times）



