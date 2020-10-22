Epazz DeskFlex Room Booking System Sees Demand Coming from Asia Pacific Region; Advances COVID-Compliant Software Suite for Specific Functionality

Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ) (https://www.Epazz.com/), a mission critical provider of cloud-based workspace management software solutions and blockchain business solutions, announced today that the DeskFlex [desk booking software](https://www.deskflex.com/) (https://www.DeskFlex.com/) is receiving demands coming from the Asia Pacific Region. DeskFlex [room booking system](https://www.deskflex.com/Our-Products/Room-Booking)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/epazz-deskflex-room-bo...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...