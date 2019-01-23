Alwihda Info
Experts caution against stagnation of immunization coverage in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Janvier 2019


Global immunization experts attending the biannual Regional Immunization Technical Advisory Group (RITAG) meeting urged African countries to strengthen their routine immunization. Over the past five years, immunization coverage in sub-Saharan Africa has [stagnated at 72%](https://www.who.int/immunization/global_vaccine_action_plan/web_country_reports_gvap_2017.pdf?ua=1), exposing populations to vaccine-preventable… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/experts-caution-against-stagnation...

