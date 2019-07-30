External Actors Content to ‘Fight to the Last Libyan’ in Settling Scores, Top Official Tells Security Council, amid Concern over Migrants, Refugees

Several recent tragedies involving migrants and refugees in Libya have spotlighted the extreme vulnerability of those groups, the senior United Nations official in that country [told the Security Council](https://reliefweb.int/node/3236008/) today, as he described a rapidly worsening conflict exacerbated by external support. “More than ever, Libyans are now fighting the wars of other countries who… Read […]

Several recent tragedies involving migrants and refugees in Libya have spotlighte...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...