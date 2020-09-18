Facebook announces its New Office in Lagos, Nigeria

As part of its continued commitment and ongoing investment in Africa, Facebook (www.Facebook.com) today announced it will be opening an office in Lagos, Nigeria – its second office on the African continent. Aimed at supporting the entire Sub-Saharan Africa region, the office is expected to become operational in H2 2021 and will be the first […]
As part of its continued commitment and ongoing investment in Africa, Facebook (www.Facebook.com) today announced it will be opening an off...
As part of its continued commitment and ongoing investment in Africa, Facebook (www.Facebook.com) today announced it will be opening an off...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...