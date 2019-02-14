Facing a Humanitarian Emergency, 1.2 Million people need assistance in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso is facing an unprecedented humanitarian emergency caused by persistent insecurity in the Centre-Nord, Est and Nord regions. With 1.2 million people in critical need of assistance, the Government and the humanitarian community today launched an Emergency Plan appealing for $100 million to provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection to 900,000 people hardest-hit […]

