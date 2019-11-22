Field Event Highlights Success of Japan-Backed Mine Clearance Efforts in South Sudan

Magwi county was once home to a thriving agricultural community that produced staple crops like maize, beans, eggplants, tomatoes, and many others, which provided both physical and fiscal nourishment for its inhabitants and other communities. “The first thing we used to hear our parents say is, ‘we are going to the garden,’ and they would […]

Magwi county was once home to a thriving agricultural community that produced staple crops like maize, beans, eggplants, tomatoes, and many others,...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...