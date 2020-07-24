Alwihda Info
Financial, development and humanitarian arms provide $20 million to curb the impact of COVID-19 on refugees and their hosts in the Sahel


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juillet 2020


Public health, the wellbeing of refugees and the host communities in the Sahel are at the heart of the latest tripartite agreement between the African Development Bank (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org), UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the G5 Sahel signed today. The agreement enables a critical $20 million COVID-19 response across the five countries of the […]

