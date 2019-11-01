Flood-Affected Families in Eastern Equatoria Decry Risk of Diseases and Food Shortages

“Water devastated our homes and our crop farms here in Motti. We evacuated to an area near the main road,” said Theresa Dominic Amuna, a representative of the Ifwotu community in Eastern Equatoria. Water, they say, is life. Somewhat counter-intuitively, it can, however, also spell despair, disease and displacement. As observed by an integrated team […]

“Water devastated our homes and our crop farms here in Motti. We evacuated to an area near the main road,” said Theresa Dominic Amuna, a ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...