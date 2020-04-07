Alwihda Info
Former Director of State Oil Assets and Entrepreneur Appointed to Lead African Energy Industry Lobby in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (“CEMAC”) Region


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Avril 2020


The African Energy Chamber (http://EnergyChamber.org) has appointed Leoncio Amada Nze, Founder & CEO of APEX Industries, as its Executive-President for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (“CEMAC”) which is made up of six states: Gabon, Cameroon, the Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, the Republic of the Congo and Equatorial Guinea. Leoncio is based in […]

