G5 Sahel heads of State throw their weight behind Desert to power initiative


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


G5 Sahel heads of state at a Summit on Friday in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, gave strong support to Desert to Power, an Africa Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) -led initiative. The summit, “Harnessing solar energy for the socio-economic development of the G5 Sahel countries” came on the heels of a high-level technical meeting attended by the region’s […]

G5 Sahel heads of state at a Summit on Friday in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, gave strong support to Desert to Power, ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



