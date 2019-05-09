Alwihda Info
Gambia: 22 death sentences commuted to life imprisonment, a welcome step towards abolition


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Responding to the news that Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has commuted the death sentences of 22 prisoners to life imprisonment, Marie-Evelyne Petrus Barry, Amnesty International West and Central Africa Regional Director-who met with the Gambian President last week- said: “The President’s commutation of these death sentences to life imprisonment is an important milestone for Gambia […]

