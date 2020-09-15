Generation Africa announces two grand prize winners of the US$100,000 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize for 2020, alongside the prestigious Africa Food Prize

The two winners of the 2020 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize were announced this evening at the Africa Green Revolution Forum Virtual Summit in Rwanda: Moses Katala co-founder and CEO of Magofarm Limited (Tanzania) and Daniella Kwayu co-founder and CEO of Phema Agri (Tanzania). Each winner will receive US$50,000 to support and expand their agribusiness operations. Part […]
The two winners of the 2020 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize were announced this evening at the Africa Green Revolution Forum Vi...
The two winners of the 2020 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize were announced this evening at the Africa Green Revolution Forum Vi...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...