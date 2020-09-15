Alwihda Info
Generation Africa announces two grand prize winners of the US$100,000 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize for 2020, alongside the prestigious Africa Food Prize


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Septembre 2020


The two winners of the 2020 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize were announced this evening at the Africa Green Revolution Forum Virtual Summit in Rwanda: Moses Katala co-founder and CEO of Magofarm Limited (Tanzania) and Daniella Kwayu co-founder and CEO of Phema Agri (Tanzania). Each winner will receive US$50,000 to support and expand their agribusiness operations. Part […]

