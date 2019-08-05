German Embassy finances the construction of three classrooms and an office at Light for the Children Foundation

Last week, a grant agreement was signed between the German Embassy Windhoek and the ‘Light for the Children Foundation’ in Gobabis. The Foundation will receive N$ 278,804.00 (EUR 17,252.00) in financial assistance through the micro-project fund of the Embassy, enabling the construction of three classrooms and one office. The center was founded in 2002 by […]

