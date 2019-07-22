Germany, Norway support Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre’s (KAIPTC) maiden ‘Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum’ scheduled for Sept 2019

On 4 – 5 September 2019, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) (https://www.KAIPTC.org/), under the Distinguished patronage of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and the Chairmanship of HE Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa […]

On 4 – 5 September 2019, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...