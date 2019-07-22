Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Germany, Norway support Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre’s (KAIPTC) maiden ‘Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum’ scheduled for Sept 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On 4 – 5 September 2019, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) (https://www.KAIPTC.org/), under the Distinguished patronage of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and the Chairmanship of HE Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa […]

On 4 – 5 September 2019, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) (http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/07/2019

Tchad : le délégué du Gouvernement à N'Djamena hausse le ton contre l'incivisme

Tchad : le délégué du Gouvernement à N'Djamena hausse le ton contre l'incivisme

Tchad : un mystérieux phénomène lumineux apparait dans le ciel Tchad : un mystérieux phénomène lumineux apparait dans le ciel 20/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : disparition d'antipaludiques, une "situation anachronique, quasi institutionnalisée"

22/07/2019

Ghana : un projet pour fournir l’Internet mobile aux communautés rurales non desservies

21/07/2019

Pr Assako Assako: Entre la grâce, l’école et la République

21/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : En immersion à Cuba avec les étudiants tchadiens de médecine
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens"

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens"

Le regard africain sur l'Europe Le regard africain sur l'Europe 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

ANALYSE - 13/07/2019 - Freeman Djido​

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit

Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales Seul le premier renouvellement du titre de séjour est de droit en cas de violences conjugales 07/07/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH