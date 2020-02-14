Alwihda Info
Getting Africans Ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Février 2020


WHAT: Workshop on the digital economy and the fourth industrial revolution in Africa WHO: The Industrial and Trade Development Department and Corporate IT Department WHEN: 19 to 20 February 2020 from 9 am to 5 pm WHERE: Babacar Ndiaye Auditorium, African Development Bank Headquarters The African Development Bank ([AfdB.org](http://www.AfdB.org)) will hold a workshop on the […]

Tchad : produits forestiers non ligneux, une importance vitale au Mayo Kebbi Ouest

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Les principes de délivrance des récépissés de demande de titre de séjour

Les principes de délivrance des récépissés de demande de titre de séjour

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

