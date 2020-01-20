Ghana Rugby Initiates “EagleWise” Player Safety and Welfare Programme

Ghana Rugby’s (http://GhanaRugby.org) President, Mr Herbert Mensah, has initiated the first step towards the development of a comprehensive player safety and welfare programme by appointing a task team to elaborate on the establishment of an “EagleWise – Safety Through Wisdom” programme for Ghana. The importance of PLAYER SAFETY in today’s world of Rugby Union can […]

Ghana Rugby’s (http://GhanaRugby.org) President, Mr Herbert Mensah, has initiat...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...