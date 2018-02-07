Ghana: United States Agency for International Development Transforms Private Maternity Homes

On February 2, 2018, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and its partners met to celebrate the transformation of private maternity homes in Ghana. Midwives, Government of Ghana representatives, USAID staff, and partners gathered in Accra for the occasion. The event included presentations, poster exhibitions, and a panel discussion on revitalizing the private […]

On February 2, 2018, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and its partners...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...