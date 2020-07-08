Global leaders to address International Labour Organization (ILO) Virtual Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work

More than 50 Heads of State and government, as well as prominent global employers’ and trade union leaders are to take part in global discussions on COVID-19 and the World of Work, which be held online, 7-9 July. Representing all regions, the leaders will address the summit via video messages. UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres will […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...