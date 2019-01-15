Groundbreaking Study highlights responses to Sexual Violence Against Children

Child sexual abuse and exploitation happen everywhere and are pressing concerns for both wealthy and developing countries alike, according to a first-of-its-kind research programme, Out of the Shadows: Shining light on the response to child sexual abuse and exploitation. Developed by The Economist Intelligence Unit (www.EIU.com) with support from the World Childhood Foundation and Oak […]
Child sexual abuse and exploitation happen everywhere and are pressing concerns for both wealthy and...
Child sexual abuse and exploitation happen everywhere and are pressing concerns for both wealthy and...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...