Guterres calls for urgent climate action and increased ambition, as UN Weather Agency confirms record global warming

In the wake of data released by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO), showing the past four years were officially the ‘four warmest on record,’ UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for urgent climate action and increased ambition, ahead of his climate summit in September. His reaction on Wednesday came after WMO issued a report […]
In the wake of data released by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO), showing the past four years were off...
In the wake of data released by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO), showing the past four years were off...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...