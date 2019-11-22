H.E Richard A. Opembe, Ambassador-Designate Presents an Open Copy of His Credentials

On 21st November 2019, H.E. Richard A. Opembe, Ambassador-designate to the Kingdom of Spain, presented the open copy of his credentials to the Office of the Chief of Protocol of the Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation. He was received by the Deputy Chief of Protocol, Subdirector General of travel and official […]

