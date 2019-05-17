Alwihda Info
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African counterpart


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received in Abu Dhabi today Lindiwe Sisulu, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, to discuss ways of enhancing joint cooperation within the framework of friendship ties between the two countries. The two ministers also exchanged views on the latest […]

