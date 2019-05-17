H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African counterpart

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received in Abu Dhabi today Lindiwe Sisulu, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, to discuss ways of enhancing joint cooperation within the framework of friendship ties between the two countries. The two ministers also exchanged views on the latest […]

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, r...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...