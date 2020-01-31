HE Head of the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco Saad Eddine El Othmani met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Morocco Fahad bin Ibrahim Al Hamad Al Mana. The meeting discussed the bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concern. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/head-of-government-of-morocco-meets-ambassador-of-qatar?lang=en

