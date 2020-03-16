Health Alert – U.S. Embassy Djibouti, Djibouti Location: Djibouti Event: On March 15, 2020 the Government of Djibouti announced the suspension of all passenger flights to and from the Republic of Djibouti, effective March 18. All routine consular appointments at the U.S. Embassy are canceled until further notice. In the case of a U.S. citizen […]

