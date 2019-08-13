Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Helping young people take charge of their bodies, their lives, our world


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Every year on 12 August, leaders around the world commemorate International Youth Day. On this day, powerful figures have praised the contributions of young people. They have called for more decision-making opportunities for youth. Then they have continued to run the show. But youth are ready for more. There are 1.8 billion young people between […]

Every year on 12 August, leaders around the world commemorate International Youth Day. On this day, powerful figures have praised the contrib...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 13 Août 2019 - 09:59 Maurice accueille la 10ème edition du forum africain sur le peering et l’interconnexion

Mardi 13 Août 2019 - 09:59 Mauritius to host 10th Africa Peering and Interconnection Forum

Mardi 13 Août 2019 - 09:20 Offre d’emploi

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/08/2019

Fête du 11 août au Tchad : des cérémonies de prise d'armes en province

Fête du 11 août au Tchad : des cérémonies de prise d'armes en province

Tchad : le gouverneur du Batha très ferme sur la cohabitation pacifique Tchad : le gouverneur du Batha très ferme sur la cohabitation pacifique 12/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : trois départs dans le nouveau gouvernement de Déby

12/08/2019

Tchad : Chamsal Houda, la philanthrope devenue ministre

12/08/2019

Tchad : Mahmoud Youssouf Khayal, nouveau ministre de la Santé publique

12/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "les gens ont menti au président. Que Dieu châtie ceux qui ont contribué" (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2019 - Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer"

L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels L'africanéité à l'épreuve de l'occidentalisation : compréhension à l'étude des paradoxes civilisationnels 05/08/2019 - Brahim Oguelem

ANALYSE - 11/08/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet 02/08/2019

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019