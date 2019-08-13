Helping young people take charge of their bodies, their lives, our world

Every year on 12 August, leaders around the world commemorate International Youth Day. On this day, powerful figures have praised the contributions of young people. They have called for more decision-making opportunities for youth. Then they have continued to run the show. But youth are ready for more. There are 1.8 billion young people between […]

