Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

High-level UN/African Union (AU)/Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) mission visits South Sudan to promote peace process


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A joint UN/AU/IGAD mission led by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union Commission, Smail Chergui, and Special Envoy to South Sudan of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Ismail Wais, arrive in Juba today for a two-day visit. The aim of the visit […]

A joint UN/AU/IGAD mission led by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, C...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...