Hima Cement Heathens maintain Top Position

A 34-13 win against Plascon Mongers saw defending champions Hima Cement Heathens maintain the top position as the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League resumed on Saturday 11 January 2020. The win at home saw Heathens maintain their lead atop the standings with 18 points,two more than second placed 9 Barrel Warriors who defeated Jinja […]

