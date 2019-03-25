Alwihda Info
Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief to Mozambique-Operation Sahayata 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mars 2019


– Cyclone IDAI made landfall in East & Southern Africa around 15 March 2019 causing widespread destruction and loss of human lives in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. – In response to a request from the Republic of Mozambique, the Government of India immediately diverted 3 Indian naval ships to the port city of Beira. Over […]

