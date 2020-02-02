IGN FI (www.IGNFI.com) (a world leader and international major player in the field of geomatics) will hold a press conference to present the results of the National Land Information System (NLIS) project to the media and stakeholders from over 34 countries across Africa and globally. This event will give journalists an opportunity to ask questions […]

IGN FI (www.IGNFI.com) (a world leader and international major player in the field of geomatics) will hold a press conference to present t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...