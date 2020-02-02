Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

IGN FI International Conference to launch results of the implementation of Ugandaâs 10-year National Land Information System (NLIS) and to share benefits of Global Modernization of Land Administration


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


IGN FI (www.IGNFI.com) (a world leader and international major player in the field of geomatics) will hold a press conference to present the results of the National Land Information System (NLIS) project to the media and stakeholders from over 34 countries across Africa and globally. This event will give journalists an opportunity to ask questions […]

IGN FI (www.IGNFI.com) (a world leader and international major player in the field of geomatics) will hold a press conference to present t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 3 Février 2020 - 07:05 ‘4000 Tanzania (TZ) Students in China Safe’

Lundi 3 Février 2020 - 06:52 Tanzania: Economic Speed Phenomenal

Lundi 3 Février 2020 - 06:19 Vodacom Super Rugby Review – Round 1

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/02/2020

Tchad : un projet d'assainissement en milieu scolaire lancé à Moundou

Tchad : un projet d'assainissement en milieu scolaire lancé à Moundou

Tchad : plusieurs arrestations après le braquage du Trésor public d'Adré Tchad : plusieurs arrestations après le braquage du Trésor public d'Adré 01/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Sauguelni Boniface est mort

02/02/2020

Tchad : ces mesures prises pour réduire les prix des billets d'avions

02/02/2020

Tchad : l’armée neutralise une pirogue et capture des terroristes au Lac

02/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à l'Est, les citoyens se félicitent de la fin de l'état d'urgence
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 26/01/2020 - Abba Issa

Tchad : pauvreté, prostitution et MST, un danger pour la société

Tchad : pauvreté, prostitution et MST, un danger pour la société

"Justices" exécutrices de challengers ! "Justices" exécutrices de challengers ! 26/01/2020 - Mamadou Oumar Ndiaye

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar