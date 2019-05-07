IMF Management Approves a Staff-Monitored Program with The Gambia

The Management of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) with The Gambia covering the period from January to December 2019. An SMP is an informal and flexible instrument for dialogue between the Fund staff and a member country on its economic policies. SMPs are not accompanied by financial assistance nor endorsed […]

The Management of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) with The Gambia covering the period ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...